Paul Mirengoff: Does Johns Hopkins Hate Whites?

A few months ago, I was surprised to learn that white representation in the student body of Princeton is down to about 35 percent and that white representation among undergraduates at Stanford is down to 26 percent. Now, I learn from the Washington Post that at Johns Hopkins, whites made up only 17 percent of last year’s freshman class. A decade earlier, white representation was 46 percent.

It turns out that all the talk about creating a campus that “looks like America” was BS, just as we suspected all along. The real goal seems to have been to “screw Whitey.”

How did Johns Hopkins suppress the white presence on campus so dramatically? According to the Hopkins party line, as reported by the Post, three steps made the difference: “the elimination of preferences in admission for children, grandchildren and siblings of alumni; a massive increase in financial aid for families in need; and more extensive recruiting in places where the university is not well known.”

This is a lie. The main reason why Hopkins has been able to replace white students with blacks and Hispanics is its use of different admissions standards for members of different races and ethnicities — in other words, racial discrimination.

The Post never mentions this reality, choosing to accept uncritically Hopkins’ lie. But the central role of racial discrimination is evident from the fact, reported by the Post, that Hopkins believes the Supreme Court’s decision in the Harvard case jeopardizes its diversity regime because of the decision’s impact on colleges’ ability to make race-conscious admission decisions.