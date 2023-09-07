LOL, ONLY SUCKERS BELIEVED THAT WOULD HAPPEN: Fattened IRS not targeting high-income returns as Biden promised.

Internal Revenue Service auditors continue to target middle-income earners despite promises by the president and his team to turn agents loose on those earning $400,000 and higher.

Its budget swelled $80 billion by Democrats hopeful of exposing fraud by the rich, a new audit shows that agents are still mostly chasing down families and businesses with incomes of $200,000 or less, half the president’s promised target.