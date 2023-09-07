I DOUBT BIDEN WOULD DO THE SAME: Judge Pauline Newman Passes Medical Evaluation with Flying Colors, Forensic Psychologist Says.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance has released a forensic psychologist’s report detailing the clinical evaluation of the Hon. Pauline Newman, whose fellow judges are unlawfully attempting to oust her from a constitutionally appointed lifetime position as a Federal Circuit Court of Appeals judge. The results of the evaluation clearly demonstrate Judge Newman’s fitness to remain in active judicial service. A new video released by NCLA exposes the unjust treatment of Judge Newman and showcases her vibrant mind, vigor, and dignity for all to see.

Dr. Regina M. Carney, a full-time forensic psychologist at Miami Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Miami’s Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, performed a three-hour medical evaluation of Judge Newman on August 25. Prior to her examination, Dr. Carney reviewed Judge Newman’s medical records and various allegations leveled against her. In her subsequent report, Dr. Carney describes Judge Newman as “a fluent, engaging, strong-willed, highly accomplished and unusually cognitively intact 96-year-old woman…” Dr. Carney opined that “Judge Newman demonstrated no substantial emotional, medical, or psychiatric disability that would interfere with continuation of her longstanding duties as a Judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals.”

This is the second medical evaluation Judge Newman has undergone since early March, when the Judicial Council of the Federal Circuit, led by Chief Judge Kimberly Moore, indefinitely removed her from hearing new cases before any formal investigation even began. The Chief Judge launched an investigation alleging that Judge Newman was mentally incompetent to fulfill her judicial duties, and a Special Committee chaired by the Chief Judge ordered Judge Newman to submit to neurological testing despite lacking a factual basis for such an order.

Judge Newman voluntarily submitted to independent mental health exams by two experts: George Washington University neurologist Dr. Ted Rothstein and the aforementioned Dr. Carney. She was tested. She passed. Twice.