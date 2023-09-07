DON SURBER: Getting black people not to vote for Biden.

The National Desk reported, “Black voters are a core group for Democrats and the president’s rating with them is 52%, which is down from 82% when he first took office. Meanwhile, 27% of black people say they would definitely or probably vote for former President Donald Trump and 12% of black people voted for him in 2020.”

That 27% for Trump is delusional. He won’t get 27% of the black vote. The number that is important is that 30-point drop in black support for Biden. A drop of that size would mean most black voters will stay out of the election. Every Biden supporter who stays home in 2024 helps Donald Trump, so expect more racial strife and pandering by Biden and his goons next year too.