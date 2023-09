ONE REALLY HAS TO ASK WHY THE LEFT IS SO AVERSE TO HUMANITY LEAVING THE EARTH. THEY’RE ALWAYS AGAINST SPACE EXPLORATION. AND THEIR AVOWED REASONS KEEP GETTING WEIRDER: Why are news organizations still asking advice from the COVID liars of 2020?

I don’t really believe in space aliens. But if you told me the leftist leadership are aliens, here to prevent us exploring space, I’d at least say it was plausible.

I mean seriously. What sense does their blind opposition to space travel make?