GOOD: A few schools mandated masks. Conservatives hit back hard.

Note the article’s claim that “Mask mandates were instrumental in controlling the spread of the coronavirus during the peak of the pandemic.” Uh, no. The science says that mask mandates don’t work.

Even Fauci has backed down: “Recently, Cochrane validated this, and found no evidence to support masking adults. Yet, all these years, Anthony Fauci repeatedly went on TV, and falsely claimed masking works, including cloth masks—which demonstrably don’t work, contradicted by multiple randomized trials. Now, on CNN, Fauci is challenged. Please watch this amazing 1 minute video, link below. Fauci is directly confronted with the recent Cochrane review. Then consider his answer. . . . Fauci’s answer is that masks work for individuals, but not at the population level. But this is bizarre. He advocated for mask mandates at the population level. If he knew they did not work, why did he encourage them for populations? Moreover, even this week, he continues to advocate for them— at a population level.”

Follow the science, indeed.