WHY? First Look: Rossi Brawler Pistol: A single-shot, single action pistol that serves more than a single purpose. “It is well-suited to dispatching varmints or dangerous animals such as venomous snakes or it can also be simply used to plink and have fun out on your property.” Seems imperfectly fitted to either purpose.

Even the cool-but-not-terribly-practical Diablo 12 gauge pistol seems more useful. Certainly better suited for the name “brawler,” anyway!