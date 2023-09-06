THE NEW SPACE RACE: India’s Lunar Lander Has Detected ‘Movement’ on The Moon: Is It Seismic Activity?
Probably coming from that underground alien/Nazi saucer base.
THE NEW SPACE RACE: India’s Lunar Lander Has Detected ‘Movement’ on The Moon: Is It Seismic Activity?
Probably coming from that underground alien/Nazi saucer base.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.