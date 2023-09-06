DON SURBER IS FEELING SURPRISINGLY CONFIDENT: The election isn’t a lock, but . . . “DC is hunting for the keys to unlock the lock they fear President Trump has on next year’s election. We’ll see. But for now let us review the situation.”

UPDATE: Related: ” I still doubt that Trump is making any converts. But what might be happening is something I underestimated: that while Trump fails to gain, Biden is slipping.” “Why is this important? Because, as the last two presidential elections tell us, even a marginal erosion of black support for Biden in, say, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Philadelphia could throw Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania to Trump, and with it the election.”