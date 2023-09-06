SPEAKING OF THINGS TO PONDER: Over at American Thinker, Stephen B. Young explains why the template for Democratic Progressivism’s totalitarian censorship was first written, not by Marx or Lenin, but by that French guy, you know, J.J. Rousseau, the one who opened his most influential work with this observation: “Man is born free but everywhere is in chains.”

From that opaque observation sprung most of the modern world’s greatest ills, among which is included this one, as Ring notes: “To keep the social contract alive and well, Rousseau insists that ‘whoever refuses to obey its will shall be compelled to by the whole body.’ This provision turns his social contract into a ‘Big Lie.’ It is really a tyranny of an elect over all the rest.”