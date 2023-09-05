THE “SCIENCE” IS SETTLED, AND IT WAS SETTLED BEFORE THE ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN: Climate scientist: Yes, I cooked my Nature article on global warming — and here’s why. “Feeding the narrative? Check. Editorial bias? Check. Top-down political influence on science? Double check. Bloated Academia competing too hard for too few dollars and openings? Check, at least to a degree. Ironically, that makes the Academia-Media nexus the least interesting part of Brown’s essay, but it’s still plenty interesting — and important, too.”

Then people wonder why the public doesn’t trust the institutions whose members brag about manipulating things.