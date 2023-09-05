EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: Marxist American Library Association chief: ‘Libraries need to be sites of socialist organizing.’
Sites for socialist organizing shouldn’t receive tax dollars or tax exemptions.
