DIRTY TRICKS AND COLLUSION: White House Used Misinformation From Foreign Activists to Target Townhall and Censor Americans. “As it turns out, the Biden White House relied on foreign “disinfo” activists to pressure Facebook to censor Americans. Worse, it turns out the group supposedly targeting disinformation had their facts wrong. Facebook knew it, too.”

Those “independent” activists are just a smokescreen for laundering hit jobs. And yeah, I know that’s a mixed metaphor, but it also works.