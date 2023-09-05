LIES, DAMN LIES AND STATISTICS: That’s the title of Joel Best’s classic book on how statistics can be used and abused to serve whatever point one might happen to seek to be making. Best wrote decades before President Joe Biden’s claim of having created 13.5 million new jobs. As Issues & Insights makes clear today, Best would almost certainly have used such a spurious claim as a prime illustration.
