YES, I DO KNOW HOW BAD IT LOOKS, BUT THEY’RE THE LAST GASP OF A DYING CULTURE. NOT AMERICAN CULTURE, THE LEFT: What the Left Did to Our Country.

And it’s world wide. These are the last echoes of the fall of the USSR. They are vicious and destructive and nihilistic because they’re dying and want to take us with them. But they won’t. It’s going to be very tough for a little while, but in the end we win, they lose.