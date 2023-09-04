KURT SCHLICHTER: Turnabout Is Fair Play And Also Both Fun And Essential. “When life gives you lemons, make litigation. All these bogus criminal cases against not only Donald Trump but against anybody who knows Donald Trump, or has spoken the name of Donald Trump, or was ever on the same continent as Donald Trump, are a legal abortion that would make Planned Parenthood blush. Yet, despite these charges having nothing to do with actual law, they have everything to do with creating an opportunity. And it’s an opportunity to use our power as a suppository against our enemies ruthlessly. No, I am not for any of this. I think this is a bad idea. I warned people against creating these New Rules where you use the law, or, instead, you twist the law like some sort of Tibetan yogi into unrecognizable forms and shapes in order to trap your political enemies. I am on record saying it’s a bad idea. I still think it’s a bad idea. But what I think doesn’t matter. The New Rules are now The Rules, and it’s time to use them like Eric Swalwell used Fang Fang. Quickly and unpleasantly for the recipient. . . . The risks of not retaliating here are much, much worse than the risk of going too far. And by retaliating, I mean (mis)applying the law to them precisely as they are (mis)applying it to us. If you want to stop this nonsense, you have to make it painful.”