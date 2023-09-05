SAFETY: Politics is Downstream of Culture: Let’s Look at Single-Parent Homes and Homicide Rates.
You’re not supposed to talk about stuff like this, as it might make women feel bad about their choices.
SAFETY: Politics is Downstream of Culture: Let’s Look at Single-Parent Homes and Homicide Rates.
You’re not supposed to talk about stuff like this, as it might make women feel bad about their choices.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.