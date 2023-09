HOW CAN TRUMP MAKE A CASE FOR REELECTION?

Under Trump we were energy independent, defeated ISIS, brokered peace between Israel and several historic enemies, confronted NATO members to pay their fare share, And stemmed the flood at the border. So, yes he was. https://t.co/ybKD3H1wi9

— Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) September 1, 2023