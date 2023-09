IT WAS CLEAR TO ANYONE ON THE BLOGS, YES: Tucker Carlson: In 2008 It Was ‘Really Clear That Barack Obama Was Having Sex With Men and Smoking Crack’.

The other thing that was really clear is that he wasn’t so much a real person as a “construct” such that those of us who grew up in Europe in the cold war were familiar with. I smelled it all over him. Made me really jumpy.

And after the last three years? All of this is eerily plausible.