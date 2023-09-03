FORGET THE AIR FORCE, I WANT A FREEZE RAY: Scientists Are Actually Building a Freeze Ray. The Air Force Wants It Badly.
Followed by a tractor beam.
FORGET THE AIR FORCE, I WANT A FREEZE RAY: Scientists Are Actually Building a Freeze Ray. The Air Force Wants It Badly.
Followed by a tractor beam.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.