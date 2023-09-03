HOWIE CARR: Let’s set up Bidenvilles in posh Martha’s Vineyard, maybe Nantucket and Naushon Island, too.

I have a modest proposal.

Now that Labor Day is here and the Beautiful People will be flying back to New York in their private Gulfstreams and Lear Jets, let’s round up all the illegal aliens and ship them over to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and Naushon Island makes three.

Plenty of room over there for the winter, and not just in the $20 million oceanfront mansions and swank resorts. How about new tent cities on all the conservation land and private golf courses?

The undocumented Democrats could set up Bidenvilles in the posh boatyards. Their welfare grub could be delivered by all those world-class restaurants — the Chanticleer, the Wauwinet and the White Elephant, just to name three on Nantucket.

After Monday, the islands will be basically empty. Sure they’re zoned NHP — No Hoi Polloi, hoi polloi being defined as anyone who goes to church on Sunday and/or doesn’t have a trust fund.

But this is an emergency, dammit. Gov. Maura Healey called out the National Guard Thursday to make sure the foreign freeloaders can get all their free stuff with no inconvenient waits like American citizens must endure.