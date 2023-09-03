AN IDEA SO CRAZY IT JUST MIGHT WORK: British home secretary wants police to focus on policing. “The home secretary has commissioned a review into police activism and impartiality as she tells officers to focus on crime rather than being involved in ‘political matters.’ Suella Braverman said public confidence had been damaged as a result of police engaging in ‘contentious issues’, such as officers taking a knee in a gesture against racism and policing gender-critical views on social media. Braverman said: ‘The British people expect their police to focus on cutting crime and protecting communities – political activism does not keep people safe, solve crimes or support victims, but can damage public confidence.'”