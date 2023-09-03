IT CAME FROM A DISTANT GALAXY, LONG AGO: Material Found in Ocean Is Not From This Solar System, Study Claims. “The analysis contributes to a growing field of study on the exchange of rocky materials between stars. In theory, objects orbiting one star could be flung with enough force to send it into the orbit of another on a fairly regular basis. In cosmic terms, however, ‘regular’ could still make it a rather rare catch for human observation. We only confirmed our first local interstellar exchange in 2017, when the odd behavior of an asteroid dubbed Oumuamua caught our eye.”