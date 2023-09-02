TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN VILLAGE: ‘We don’t need police’: the New Forest village taking the law into its own hands: At the village with the most unsolved burglaries in the UK, shopkeepers are turning to vigilante-style tactics.. “A level of basic interest [from the police] would be nice.”

Ultimately, police exist not to protect the public from criminals, but to protect criminals from the public. Meanwhile, this article blames budget cuts for inadequate policing, but I note that British police have time to go after people for Facebook posts, and after children who make politically incorrect statements.