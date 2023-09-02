REFRESHING: Globalstar picks SpaceX to refresh LEO constellation. “Apple has agreed to reimburse Globalstar for 95% of the constellation, including manufacturing and launch costs. The smartphone giant is also lending Globalstar $252 million to help cover upfront costs. In return, Apple would use 85% of the new network’s capacity to upgrade satellite services launched last year for its latest iPhone, which can connect with one of Globalstar’s 24 existing satellites for emergency services when cell towers are out of reach.”