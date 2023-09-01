ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME IMPACT: Here’s a measure of just how seriously the crisis of an open border is affecting the U.S. economy, as reported by Issues & Insights: “Dick’s Chief Financial Officer Navdeep Gupta said that the sports retailer lowered its profit outlook for the year in part because ‘the number of incidents and the organized retail crime impact came in significantly higher than we anticipated.’”

And it’s not just Dick’s Sporting Goods. Target, Nordstrom, Foot Locker and Dollar Tree are also reporting their bottom lines are being injured by the growth of Organized Retail Crime (OCR). That’s those seemingly random sudden assaults by large groups of masked thieves committing hit-and-run theft that leaves retail outlets in costly chaos. At what point does the infection become so entrenched that there are no civilized remedies?

And here’s another question: OCR costs retailers more than $100 billion last year, according to the National Retail Federation, but this is no new problem. As Issues & Insights points out: “The connection between illegal immigrants and organized retail crime isn’t exactly new. The FBI told Congress back in 2009 about immigrants’ role, informing lawmakers that ‘organized retail theft groups … utilize low-level boosters – those who actually steal the merchandise – and higher-level fencers, who frequently coordinate booster thefts. Often these boosters are illegal immigrants working off a debt or individuals suffering from some form of addiction. If these low-level boosters are removed from the criminal enterprise others will simply step in to take their place.’”

Knowing this trend was well-established and growing, why was the decision made by Biden to throw the border gates wide open?