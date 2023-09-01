CARS ARE RACISTS, MUST BE ABOLISHED: No, that’s not merely the declaration of some looney lefty lecturer at Harvard or Yale. It’s the declaration of “transportation nerd” Veronica Davis, one of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s latest appointees to the transportation equity advisory committee, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Davis is not a lone voice on this panel that Trump abolished but Buttigieg has revived. They are serious, and they are looking for ways to come take away all of our cars and all of our trucks. Oh and all of our freedoms, too.