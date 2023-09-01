DEI IS TURNING EXERCISE SCIENCE INTO ‘HARRISON BERGERON.’ Boy, I can’t wait until we get to the point where doctors and physical therapists don’t tell white people what they need to do to get healthier because that would lead to inequitable outcomes. Imagine the benefits! No seriously, you will have to imagine them because I don’t think a real one exists.
