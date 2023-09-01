SHOULD WE STAY OR SHOULD WE GO:

OK, time for a long form response to that @Quillette article about space settlement by Joesph Grosso @goetheny1113

Opening is generally fine, summarises the state of Artemis and points out that the program has its critics and the there is a lot of pork barrel politics involved.… pic.twitter.com/RfeynWEkwl

— Peter Hague PhD (@peterrhague) August 31, 2023