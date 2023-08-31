(TOXIC) MASK MANDATES ARE BACK: Some schools are already reimposing face mask mandates amid the latest flurry of Mainstream Media (MSM) scare stories about new strains of COVID-19 that any minute now will have the sky falling, OMG! the sky falling, what will we all do, oh the humanity! There is indeed something to worry about but it’s not what the MSMers want us to believe, as I report today for The Epoch Times.

What the MSM is not reporting is the emergence of credible data indicating wearing mask for extended periods is anything but an unmixed blessing. Two new studies, one from South Korean and one from Germany, present tentative evidence that KN95 and KN94 face masks are linked to excessive inhalation of Toxic Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs), which are in turn linked to chronic headaches, nausea, organ damage and cancer.