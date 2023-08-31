NOPE: The PRC’s Buildup Is Not A Jobs Program: It’s All Right There. “When a nation is clearly planning for something, it is best to acknowledge it and make your own plans accordingly. I don’t think we are, but this is the reality of what the People’s Republic of China has been doing as we’ve been engaged in imperial policing in central and southwest Asian backwaters.”

Plus: “What I think is they’re on their five year [plan], and if you go back three different budgets for them, or four years, over our 20 years in the desert, they focused very clearly on delivering a force capable to take on the United States. And the speed and acceleration that they have shown and they are delivering, right, when you talk about outputs, we all look at the Chinese to understand, truly, where they are, what they’re doing. The largest military buildup since World War Two, both in conventional forces and then strategic-nuclear. J-20s are in full-rate production, ships coming off their industrial baseline at numbers that only replicate what we did in the Lehman time and the 600 ship Navy kind of time frame. Again, nuclear build up… is the largest and continuous we’ve seen. So those are the concerning pieces. And that’s what we’re walking into.”

But the stupid Chinese will never catch us in the pronoun race!