August 31, 2023

PROGRESS: University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring. “According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the University System of Georgia in July issued a new employee recruitment policy barring such statements, typically one-to-two-page documents in which applicants describe their understanding of diversity and detail experiences and goals related to advancing it. Another revised human resources policy states that mandatory employee training cannot include diversity statements.”

Posted at 8:21 am by Glenn Reynolds