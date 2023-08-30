TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Mom Ashleigh Watts accused of ‘sexually abusing’ 15-year-old twins in Chesapeake, Virginia, telling one she would leave her husband when he was old enough. “A 38-year-old mom demanded cops wait outside while she put on a bra as they tried to search her home for the missing teen she had been raping alongside his twin brother. Ashleigh Watts kept cops at Bay at her well-appointed $500,000 home in Chesapeake, Virginia, as they tried to search for a 15-year-old boy who had been missing for three weeks. Officers found the teen in late July, hiding inside the bedroom of the home. The boy was only wearing his boxers and was immediately taken into custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services. When they questioned him about his relationship with Watts, the teen told authorities the mom-of-two promised to leave her husband and run away with him when he turned 17 years old. Now, Watts faces three felony charges for not only the alleged assaults of the boy, but his twin brother as well.”