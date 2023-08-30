OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS: Garland stiffs Congress on Hunter-related subpoenas. “This letter shows precisely why Garland elevated Weiss to a special counsel. Following the spectacular collapse of Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal last month, he needed to put an additional layer of protection between Hunter’s wheeling and dealing and President Joe Biden.”
