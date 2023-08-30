I DON’T THINK THESE CHARGES ARE AS UNFOUNDED AS THE AUTHOR MAINTAINS: “While it’s hard to know precisely what is driving the decline in interest in law school, it seems plausible that the criticism—that law schools place too much of an emphasis on political indoctrination and not enough on preparing all of their students for professional and financial success—has resonated with prospective students.”

And if you look at most law schools’ websites and press releases through the eyes of a normal person instead of an inhabitant of the academic bubble, you can see why potential applicants think that. It’s not just “conservative papers” that give the impression that law schools care more about trendy ideas than about educational rigor, it’s the law schools themselves.

Then there are the shouting-down incidents at places like Yale and Stanford. If you want people to think of you as serious places, try acting like it.