BIG SURPRISE: ED DEPT. PANEL GIVES BAD ADVICE ON DEALING WITH END OF AFFIRMATIVE ACTION. Affirmative action in admissions is a band-aid to cover the miserable failure of the public education system at all levels, everyone involved knows this, and we all need to quit pretending they don’t.
