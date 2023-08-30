OF COURSE NOT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ANTI-GUN TALKING POINT IS A LIE. No, guns don’t kill more children than cars.

When they talk about “children” they mean gang members: “This is how it works: Step one, acquire statistics on firearm-related deaths among children ages 0-14. Step two, combine that relatively low number with the far greater number of firearm-related deaths involving juveniles and young adults ages 15-19, or even ages 15-24. Step three, present the resulting data as the shocking number of ‘children’ (ages 0-19 or 0-24) who are subjected to ‘gun violence’ each day/week/month/year. Step four, use the disingenuous statistic to advocate for pre-determined gun control policies.”