UH, SHOULDN’T IT BE HERA FALLING? Hera Rising will attempt the 1st stratospheric skydive by a woman in 2025. “The high-altitude suit and related technical expertise come courtesy of Paragon Space Development Corp., which also was the engine behind a record-breaking 2014 stratospheric jump. Besides which, Paragon is a spacesuit developer, working on a team led by Axiom Space that will outfit NASA’s moonbound Artemis program for astronauts. Artemis aims to put diversity at the fore while landing people on the moon again in the middle of the decade. Like NASA, Hera Rising also aims to bring folks of underrepresented countries into careers related to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM), hence the choice of the three skydivers.”