UNIMAGINABLY FOOLISH: That’s how a former U.S. State Department adviser on Iranian affairs describes the decision of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) to invite Hussein Mousavian, who is, according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Credo, “a former member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team who works as a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist at Princeton University, to headline its 2023 Deterrence Symposium, a high-level powwow that brought the former Iranian official shoulder-to-shoulder with America’s top military brass.”

But Mousavian is so much more indicative of the feeble-mindedness of the present American military elite, as described by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.): “Mousavian helped lead the murderous Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons so it could threaten the United States and our allies with annihilation. Now he’s in semi-retirement at Princeton as a full time propagandist for the IRGC. Inviting him to spread lies at a U.S. military seminar is insanity.”

And then there is this from Gabriel Noronha, the former Iran adviser at State: “The decision to invite former Iranian ambassador Mousavian to speak to STRATCOM is unimaginably foolish. He is a pawn and propaganda agent of the Iranian regime, which explains why he is allowed to travel back to Iran.”

I mean, the guy admired Soleimani and attended his funeral after President Donald Trump introduced him to eternity. “Unimaginable foolish” seems an understatement. God help us.