EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: Does History Have A Replication Crisis? “If the lack of replication or reproducibility is a problem in science, in history nobody even thinks about it in such terms. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anyone systematically looking at the same sources as another historian and seeing if they’d reach the same conclusions. Nor can I think of a history paper ever being retracted or corrected, as they can be in science.”

Well, there’s Michael Bellesiles, who lost his job over a fraudulent history of the right to arms in America. Though I recently ran across a U.S. Court of Appeals opinion that cited his work, with no mention of the fraud.