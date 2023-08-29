FIGHT THE POWER, STICK IT TO THE MAN: Update: The Gadsden Kid Is Undefeated, Has His School Running for the Hills.

What’s wrong with the Gadsden flag, you ask? According to school staff, it has its roots in slavery and the slave trade, a claim Jaiden was obviously highly amused by and whose facial expression is becoming an internet meme at the time of this writing.

Despite the school’s weak attempt to justify its position and get him to remove his bag and the offending patch in order to let him back into class, Jaiden’s mother stood behind her son and even corrected the school’s claims about what the flag represents. This was captured on a video that has now gone viral and sparked waves all over the internet.

Naturally, due to the viral nature of the story, people are hungry for updates, and boy howdy do we have some for you, both about Jaiden and what the school is now going through.

First, we’ll start with the hero of our story. Jaiden remains undeterred and has decided he’s going to walk back into the school with his bag and patch still attached. Jaiden says he will refuse to remove the patch and will conduct a school sit-in if it comes down to it.

According to Connor Boyack, who first reported on this story, two law firms have now offered to assist Jaiden and his family if it comes down to lawfare, and will fight this clear discrimination against Jaiden and his beliefs.