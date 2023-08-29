EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: These BLS downward revisions have become a bad habit — or something worse. “Worse, had the BLS not drastically slashed the May number from 9.582MM to a laughable 9.165MM, the drop would have been almost 800K job openings. And yes, today’s downward revision… continues the recent trend of every single data point in the Biden administration being revised sharply lower in subsequent month(s), in a coordinated propaganda attempt to make the economy look stronger, then quietly revise it away when everyone forgets.”