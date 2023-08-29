STUFF LIKE THIS IS WHY EVERYTHING IS ENGINEERED TO KEEP THE VOTERS FROM GETTING WHAT THEY WANT: Voters choose MAGA: Spend on US border, not Ukraine.

In the latest sign that the Make America Great Again coalition is holding strong, voters overwhelmingly believe Washington should get control of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis instead of “supporting” Ukraine in the war with Russia.

By a wide 2-to-1 margin, 60%-30%, likely voters, fueled by even larger percentages of Republicans and conservatives, said getting control of the border crisis is more important than aiding Kyiv. Democrats in a new poll are split, with 42% choosing the border as more important for U.S. national security and 45% Ukraine.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, likely voters also said the border disaster created by President Joe Biden’s pro-illegal immigrant policies is a “crisis” by nearly 3-to-1.

The survey said 65% see the border situation as a “crisis,” while 24% don’t. That includes 51% of Democrats, 60% of independents, and 84% of Republicans.