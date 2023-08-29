FEMINISM IS SITUATIONAL: “On one hand, I feel bad that I’m playing into sexist tropes, but on the other hand, if you want to change my flat tire for me, I’m going to let you.”. “Men are the people who see when someone needs help and stop and help/Women are the people who trust that when they need help, help will arrive. Or maybe: Men are the people who donate work to women who don’t even ask for help and may not really need it/Women are the people who trust in their power to capture the labor of men.”

And if you’re like some feminist professors, after a man donates a couple of hours of his time to help you without recompense, you’ll write an article saying he was probably a rapist.

Related: Body positivity is for women, not lazy white guys with dad bods. “If you have a dad bod, it’s time to hit the gym. It’s good for you – and we’ll appreciate you more. This movement isn’t for you and you need to stay in your own lane.”