WHY THE RADICAL TRANSFORMATION: Can people convince themselves that somebody they know to be evil is in fact a saint? Or that somebody who is certified dead is actually alive? That’s the issue at the heart of the critics’ claim Jesus’ disciples lied about the resurrection. Five scholars who have devoted their lives to studying, researching, thinking and debating this issue concisely present the evidence on HillFaith. Odds are good you will hear evidence you’ve never before encountered.