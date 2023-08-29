GOOD: Nothing To See Here: Intel-Hacktivist Media Stymied By Republican Govs Sending Illegal Aliens to ‘Sanctuary’ Cities and States. “We have bizarre claims about how awful the influx of illegals is (and it’s nothing compared to what border cities and towns have dealt with for decades) . . . without any acknowledgment of why there’s a problem or who’s to blame.”
