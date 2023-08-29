“CLIMATE CHANGE” SEEMS TO INCLUDE A LOT OF MATCHES AND GASOLINE: Authorities Arrest 79 Suspected Arsonists for Igniting Wildfires in Greece: Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias: “Arsonist scum are setting fires that threaten forests, property and, most of all, human lives.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.