TO BE FAIR, THE ORGANIZATIONS AREN’T WHAT THEY USED TO BE: So Long, Organization Man.

Most white-collar workers subscribe to what Mr. Heckscher calls a “loyalist ethic.” They are loyal to the company as an organization, building their careers within its boundaries and by its rules. They respond with blank looks when he asks about professional ties, political or religious affiliations, or charitable endeavors. They have no such outside commitments, at least none that might trump company loyalty.

And they expect that loyalty to be repaid with paternalist care. “The loyalist majority,” writes Mr. Heckscher of one company, “had a set of expectations that involved what one called a ‘sense of entitlement’: entitlement to security and caring in exchange for competent work.” Layoffs of middle managers are traumatic even for loyalists whose own jobs aren’t threatened.