ANN ALTHOUSE ON GAIL COLLINS ON VIVEK RAMASWAMY: “Why so mean? And why no fear of seeming racist for excluding a person of color? (Of course, I know why. The rules change when the target of hostility is perceived as right wing.)”

That’s why people don’t respect the “rules” anymore. And perhaps never should have.

