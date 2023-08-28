BLOWS AGAINST THE EMPIRE: ‘Legal’ concerns halt NIH $154 million ‘false information’ program. “A federal court is considering a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs who allege the federal government colluded with Big Tech companies to silence their speech, often critical of COVID policies or the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.”
